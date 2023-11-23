Two women held for cheating aspirants of over Rs 1 crore promising govt jobs

CHENNAI: City police have arrested two women, who were running a consultancy firm and cheating job aspirants to the tune of at least Rs 1 crore by promising them jobs in the government sector.

The arrested persons were identified as L Mercy Deepika (42) of Adyar and V Nithya Lakshmi (42) of Saidapet. A special team of city police swung into action after they received complaints claiming that they were cheated of several lakhs by On Point Consultants, which had promised aspirants teacher jobs in government schools for a price.

Police investigations revealed that the women who ran the consultancy took money ranging from Rs 3-5 lakh from an individual and cheated them. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police appealed to the public to not fall for such job rackets.