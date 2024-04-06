Two unidentified migrant workers die after hit by train near Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Two guest workers died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Tiruvottiyur on Friday morning. The identification of the deceased is yet to be known. Friday’s accident, which happened around 8.30 am, has increased the toll to 6 persons in railway accidents in and around the city in the last two days. The duo was walking on the tracks when an electric train coming from Gummidipoondi hit them. Police recovered the bodies and moved them to a hospital for post-mortem. Government Railway Police (Korukkupet) had registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the identity of the victims. In a few hours, four people were mowed down by trains in similar but two separate accidents in the west and southern suburbs of Chennai on Wednesday night. Of them, two of them died in Chromepet and two in Ponneri.