Two sniffer dogs added to the dog squad at Chennai airport

On Saturday two sniffer labrador dogs Snow Boy and Rakesh were added to the Customs dog squad at the Chennai airport.

Already Orio and Orili were added to the dog squad by customs a few months ago but now since the smuggling is increasing in the Chennai airport day by day two more dogs are being deployed on duty.

The dogs are capable of identifying drugs and were specially trained for it for nine months.

The inauguration parade was held in the Chennai airport and the airport officials said more dogs would be added to the dog squad in the near future and dogs are being trained in the army and would join soon.