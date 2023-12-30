Two school students drowned in Madambakkam lake

CHENNAI: Two school students who went fishing at the lake near Tambaram drowned in the water on Saturday.

The deceased were Chandras (12) of Madambakkam a class-6 student and Darshan (6) a class-1 student of the same locality. Police said on Saturday both of them went fishing at Madambakkam lake at noon.

Initially, the students were fishing on the lake bed but slowly they started to get inside the lake in excitement of fishing. At that time the students fell into the deeper part of the lake and were unable to swim. The villagers who noticed the incident tried to save the children but both of them drowned completely in the water.

On information, the Selaiyur police along with the rescue team arrived at the spot rescued the children and rushed them to a private hospital in the locality but both of them were declared dead. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and have registered a case.