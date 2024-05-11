Two including police ministerial staff held with cocaine near Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Two persons including a ministerial staff at a city police station were arrested for alleged possession of around 6.6 grams of cocaine near Anna Nagar during the early hours of Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as J Naresh (26) of MKB Nagar and H Aravinth (29) of Kolathur. Aravinth was working as a Data entry operator at Elephant Gate police station, police investigations revealed.

Anna Nagar Police had received a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances in their jurisdiction and had mounted vigil.

A special team headed by Sub Inspector M Benazir Begum had noted suspicious movement of two persons at a ground in Shenoy Nagar and rounded them up.

The duo gave evasive replies and on checking them police found 3 grams of cocaine on Aravinth and 3.6 grams of cocaine on Naresh.

Investigations revealed that the duo had planned to sell the narcotic substance to the customers and had set up a meeting at the ground in Shenoy Nagar.

Anna Nagar Police also conducted searches at their residences, but no additional contraband were found. Early on Friday, both the accused were arrested. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

"We will be probing further about others who are part of their ring after getting them in custody, " a police officer said.