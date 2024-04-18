Two foreign nationals held with fake passports at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A young man and woman from Bangladesh were detained by immigration officials at Chennai Airport for allegedly traveling with fake passports.

The two, Raj Barman (31) and Subrata (26), arrived at Chennai Airport on an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with fake Indian passports and tickets to Kolkata. Immigration officials became suspicious when they found that the duo had travelled from Malaysia to Chennai and then planned to take a train to Kolkata.

Further investigation revealed that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh a few months ago and obtained fake Indian passports with the help of agents in Kolkata. They had worked for private companies in Malaysia for a few months before landing in Chennai with the same fake passports. If they had taken a direct flight to Kolkata, they would have been caught by immigration officials there, so they came to Chennai to avoid detection. The immigration officials handed them over to the Chennai Central Crime Branch Police for further action.