Two flights to Bengaluru from Chennai cancelled

CHENNAI: Two flights, which were scheduled to Bengaluru from Chennai airport, were cancelled on Tuesday. Airport sources said following the bandh in Bengaluru to protest release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu there were very few passengers to board the flight so the airlines had to cancel the flights.

The Indigo flights, which were scheduled to depart from Chennai to Bengaluru at 10.30 am and 11.10 am were announced cancelled due to shortage of passengers.

The Bengaluru flights would be full all the time, but on Tuesday following the bandh, the people did not prefer to travel to Bengaluru and most of them rescheduled or cancelled their tickets.

The passengers who had booked their tickets were informed prior regarding the cancellations. However, airport sources said the other nine flights departed to Bengaluru from Chennai as usual and there was no problem with it however, in all the flights the passengers’ count was less than the normal days.