Two electrocuted in separate incidents across Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents across the city since Thursday night. In one incident, a construction supervisor was electrocuted during the construction of a crematorium in Ambattur on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Veerabadhran (30) of Chengalpattu district. Police said that he was a supervisor for the construction of the new crematorium on Mogappair Road.

On Friday morning, around 8 am, Veerabadhran went to the first floor of the under-construction site to oversee work when he accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire passing near the under-construction site.

The man got thrown to the ground in the impact and on hearing his screams, the workers rushed to help him. Police said that Veerabadhran had died on the spot. Ambattur estate police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident in Kasimedu, a 54-year-old man got electrocuted after he touched a street light pole near his home in Indira Nagar near Kasimedu. The deceased was identified as Seetharaman (54). He works at a wedding hall in Royapuram.

On Thursday night, he was walking back home after work. Since it had rained heavily, there was waterlogging on the streets and Seetharaman had walked along the edge of the road to not get his feet wet when he touched the pole and got thrown to the ground.

Police said that there was a leak on the electric pole, which led to his death.