Two-day mock terror drill in city from today

CHENNAI: The State police and the National Security Guard (NSG) are conducting a joint counter-terrorism and anti- hijack exercises on Friday to Sunday in Chennai. The exercise, named GANDIV – V, would simulate various terrorist attacks and responses in Chennai.

Ahead of the drill, two rounds of discussions were conducted – at the city police Commissioner level and the Head of State Police Force level - with NSG officers and officials from other departments.

The drill involves ‘attack’ on seven high-value targets simultaneously and bomb blasts at three places one by one. Apart from Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Greater Chennai Corporation, Revenue and Health Departments, etc. would coordinate and exercise their roles as per the prescribed standard operating procedure.

Counter-terrorist exercise would commence at 3 pm on Friday and end at 8 am Saturday while counter-hijack exercise would commence at 6 pm on Saturday and end at 6 pm on Sunday.

Such mock exercises are being conducted for the capacity-building of police force on crisis response. During the conduct of such counter-terrorist (CT) and counter-hijack (CH) exercises, the public are requested not to panic. They may contact the Greater Chennai Police helpline numbers 100, 101,112 and 044-23452359 for communication in this regard.

From 2019 onwards, NSG has been conducting similar exercises at various cities across the country.