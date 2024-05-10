Two Corporation schools in Chennai record 100 percent pass percentage

CHENNAI: Two Corporation schools, Chennai High School Canal Road and Chennai High School Rangarajapuram have reported 100 percent pass percentage this year.

The Chennai High School Rangarajapuram reported 100 percent pass percentage last year as well, along with Chennai High School Thousand Lights.

A total of 417 schools including 206 primary schools, 130 middle schools, 46 high schools and 35 higher secondary schools are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation Education Department with a total student strength of 1.20 lakh students.

Based on aggregate marks, Nungambakkam Chennai Girls High School secured first position with 492 marks out of 500 marks, while Taramani-Chennai High School and Cholapuram Chennai High School got second position with 489 marks out of 500 marks.

The Rangarajapuram Chennai High School and Buddha Street Chennai Girls High School got third position with 488 marks out of 500 marks.

The Taramani-Chennai Higher Secondary School secured the fourth position with 487 marks out of 500 marks and Buddha Street Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School secured the fifth position with 486 marks out of 500 marks.

In terms of pass percentage, West Mambalam Chennai High School secured the second position with 98.44 percent pass, while Nungambakkam Chennai Girls High School and Kannammapet Chennai High School stood third with 98 percent pass rate.

The Strahans Road Chennai High School stood fourth with 97.44 percent pass percentage and Chennai High School on Kamaraj Avenue stood fifth, recording 97.06 percent pass percentage.