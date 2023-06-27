Two arrested who killed friend during a quarrel nine months back in Walajabad

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who killed their friend during a quarrel nine months back in Walajabad.

The friends who committed the murder were involved in the search along with their friend's family and also filed a complaint with the police.

Two days ago Ajith (19) who was threatening the public in the locality after consuming liquor at night was locked inside the house by a woman and then the Walajabad police arrested him and he was taken for inquiry.

The police when questioning Ajith he told them that the police had arrested him for a small problem but left the murderers and they are roaming free outside.

The police were shocked by his response and during further interrogation Ajith told them that Elayaraja (24) and Dinesh (26) of Vengudi village in Walajabad murdered Srinivasan of Seeyamangalam nine months ago and buried his body in the forest area.

The police then picked up both Elayaraja and Dinesh and during the inquiry the police found that Elayaraja, Srinivasan and Dinesh were friends and Srinivasan who borrowed Elayaraja's mobile phone failed to return it.

Following that a quarrel broke out between the friends and on 24, September last year while consuming liquor in the forest area Elayaraja and Dinesh attacked Srinivasan with an iron rod and after confirming he is dead they buried the body in the forest and left the spot.

After that, the duo acted as if they were searching for Srinivasan along with his family members and also filed a missing complaint at the Walajabad police station.

On Tuesday the police team went to the spot where they buried the body and in front of the revenue officials the skeletal remains of Srinivasan were recovered.

It was later sent to the Kancheepuram government hospital.

The police arrested both of them and further inquiry is on.