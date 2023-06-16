Two arrested in two separate cases of job fraud and extortion

CHENNAI: In two separate cases, two persons including a septuagenarian were arrested by Chennai police for cheating two other people of Rs 34 lakh promising to get them jobs in government departments. In the first case, Taramani police arrested a man for cheating a woman by promising to get her daughter a job in the TNEB department. Based on the complaint of Bhuvaneshwari (57), the police arrested the suspect J Gunasekaran (70), of Thiruvanmiyur. Gunasekaran promised her to get a government job for her daughter and took Rs 15.75 lakh from her in various instalments. After her daughter failed to get the job, she asked him to return the money. As he failed to return the money, Bhuvaneshwari filed a police complaint on June 12 and the cops arrested Gunasekaran. In the second case Flower Bazaar police arrested a man M Gnanakarunakaran (46), of Sivaganga, for allegedly cheating two people of Rs 18.30 lakh promising to get them jobs in the registration department including as a sub-registrar officer (SRO). Based on the complaint of one S Dhanasekar (28), of Paramakudi, the police arrested the suspect.