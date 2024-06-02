Two arrested for robbing guest workers near Egmore railway station, extorting Rs 15,000 through UPI

CHENNAI: Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were arrested by the City police for forcibly kidnapping three guest workers near Egmore railway station and extorting Rs 15,000 from them through gpay. Egmore police registered a case based on complaint from Nalshad Alam (24) of Bihar.

He along with his friends, Amar Kumar, Mohammed Manjoori and Atharbikumar Manjith have been working in a power plant in Udankudi in Thoothukudi district. On Friday, they came to Chennai after visiting their native in Bihar and were waiting near Egmore railway station to go to Tiruchendur.

Alam went to eat at a nearby restaurant when he saw two persons in an auto threatening his friends and forcing them into the vehicle.

The auto driver took them to Ambattur where they took Rs 15,000 from them through Gpay and took their cell phones and then dropped them near Central railway station and fled.

On Saturday, Police arrested K Murugan (30) of Mathur and N Guru (22) of Ayanavaram and the stolen items were recovered. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.