Turyaa Chennai celebrates 10th anniversary with 'India's largest pizza'

CHENNAI: Turyaa Chennai threw a party on May 15 in the city to mark its ten years in business. The event titled 'Decade of Deliciousness' witnessed the creation of a record-breaking 10-foot pizza, claiming to be India's largest ever. The giant pizza comprised six kinds of flavours: North Indian had chicken tikka in buttery gravy, West Indian had paneer tikka in creamy cashew-tomato sauce, East Indian had mushrooms in Manchurian sauce, Central Indian had tangy lemon chicken, South Indian had spicy Chettinad chicken, and Sri Lankan had mixed seafood (fish, prawn, and squid) in Sambol sauce.

The event hosted at Mista, Turyaa's trendy café, was led by Chef Satyaban Saw, with Sous chefs N Neelamegan and A Pandiyarajan. Dancer and actor Nagendra Prasad (in picture below) attended along with a few other celebrities.












