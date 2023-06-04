Triple train accident: Injured passengers recall their harrowing experience

CHENNAI: "I saw nothing other than blood and mutilated bodies. The screams and voices of the people still echoing in my ear" said Rajesh, one of the train passengers who were reached Chennai from the Odisha train accident site.

Rajesh was among the passengers the Tamil Nadu government has safely transported to Chennai. They were travelling in the ill fated Coromandel express, which collided with goods train on June 2 at Balasore in Odisha.



Tamil Nadu health and family welfare minister M Subramaniam and Revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran received the injured passengers with their teams.



Nearly 290 passengers who met with the tragic accident are transported in special train to Chennai Central Railway station. The special train was departed from Badhrak railway station Odisha on June 3, reached Chennai central railway station at 4:45 am, on Sunday.



A special medical team with 36 doctors and 30 medical staffs are examined and provided first aid to the passengers. Some passengers with major injures were transported to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital through 108 ambulance.



The passengers with minor injuries were sent to their homes after medical checkup, the medical team have gave essential medicines to the passengers and advised to take rest.



A total of 20 ambulance were stationed at Central railway station which was used to transport the passengers with major injuries to the hospitals.



More than 207 ICU beds have been set up in 6 six govenment hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi hospital, Omandurar multi-speciality hospital and Stanley government hospital to provide utmost care and treat to the passengers, said M Subramaniam, health and family welfare minister, while addressing the media.



Only 8 passengers have severe injuries, who need medical care they have been transported to the special ward setup in the hospitals, after the treatment they will be safely transported to their homes through buses and other mode of transport. The Revenue department have transport facility for the passengers to reach their homes. A special medical team is stationed in Chennai international airport to treat the passengers who reach Chennai through flight, he added. The informations says that no passengers from Tamil Nadu have lost their lives as for now but we keep monitoring the situation, said M Subramaniam.



"Still I have not came out of the shock which I gone through. The accident was happened in a fraction of time, I cant explain the gory scenes I have witnessed everywhere. I saw nothing other than blood and mutilated bodies. The screams and voices of the people still echoing in my ear. It would take some days for me to come into normal life" said, M Rajesh a passenger.



It is a man made disaster it could have been avoided, fumed another passenger Shamsudeen from Kerala, who travelled in Coromandel express with his family to meet his son in Kolkata.



More than 100 Tamil Nadu Disaster Response force personnel and nearly 200 police personnel from state police and railway police were stationed in the Central railway station to control the situation.

