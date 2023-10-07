Begin typing your search...

Trio kidnaps insurance executive over commission dispute, held

When the victim, K Anand (26) of Tiruvallur, came out of his office in Tiruvanmiyur on Thursday evening, a group of people kidnapped in a car.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Oct 2023 7:55 PM GMT
CHENNAI: An assistant manager of an insurance firm, who was kidnapped by a gang for allegedly failing to pay the commission amount, was rescued by the police. When the victim, K Anand (26) of Tiruvallur, came out of his office in Tiruvanmiyur on Thursday evening, a group of people kidnapped in a car.

They called his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, from his mobile phone and demanded Rs 2.5 lakh. After she lodged a complaint, the Tiruvanmiyur police traced the call location to a house in Kovilambakkam. The police surrounded the house and nabbed S Parthiban (34), S Gothandaraman 33) and A Nataraj (34).

Police said Nataraj was a driver while the other two were agents under Anand. They kidnapped him as Anand allegedly delayed their commission payment for over three months, police said. The trio was remanded in judicial custody.

