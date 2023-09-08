Trees decorated with marigold flowers ahead of arrival of high-profile delegates in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the arrival of high-profile delegates in the national capital, trees on the roads connecting Airforce Station, SP Marg, and Rajghat were garlanded with Marigold flowers, as per the directions of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the official statement, around 400 trees around Palam technical area (Thimmaiya Marg and parade road) will be garlanded with two coloured marigold flowers by the Delhi Cantt Board.

Near the Raj Ghat area, around 200 trees and 100 poles will be garlanded by the Public Works Department.

In addition, around 1200 trees will be adorned by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sardar Patel road and around important intersections.

"Around 300 trees will be adorned by MCD on the road stretches under its jurisdiction", the official statement said.

"It is for the first time that such eco-friendly decorations of important roads in Delhi have been carried out. The marigold flowers used for decorating the trees can remain fresh for long durations and even after they wilt and dry up, they can be used as compost around the trees, apart from being used for seeding of new plants at chosen locations. This is a typical style prevalent in Gujarat for welcoming important guests', it added.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.