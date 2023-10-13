TRB secretary booked by DVAC, Rs 3.89 crore worth illicit asset detected

CHENNAI: The DVAC has booked V S Rameswaramurugan, secretary, Teachers Recruitment Board, his wife, parents of the both, in a case of disproportionate assets worth over Rs.3.89 crore.

Other accused in the case are his wife A Agilandeeswari, 42, his parents VM Chinnapalaniswamy, 90, and Mangayakarasi, 84, and his wife's parents B Arivudyanambi, 68 and Ananthi,62.

In connection with the case searches were carried out at his house in Kilpauk by DVAC on Friday.

Rameswaramurugan, 52, was earlier director , State Council for educational Research and Training. DVAC has fixed the check period between 2012 to 2016.

In the beginning of the check period the value of his assets was Rs.1.98 crore. He and other accused had accumulated Rs 6.52 crore worth assets during the check period while his and others genuine income was around 1.09 crore.

After calculating his possible saving and expenses the DVAC has pegged the disproportionate asset of the officer at Rs.3.89 crore and booked the case under the provisions of prevention of corruption act.