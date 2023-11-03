Transferred doctor back at Puzhal jail?

CHENNAI: Less than a week after he was shunted out following allegations that the medical team at the Puzhal central prison hospital were extorting bribes from inmates, a doctor has been reinstated, said sources.

After DT Next carried reports on inmates’ allegations that the medical team at the prison hospital sought huge amounts to grant permission to get treated at hospitals outside the jail, Dr Keerthivasan was transferred and posted at Ponneri GH last week.

“The doctor is back at Puzhal prison hospital,” sources from the prison department told DT Next on Thursday.

According to sources, the doctor was shunted out based on the recommendation by senior officers. However, it lasted all of five days, within which he was brought back allegedly after a senior bureaucrat intervened. Sources said some VIP prisoners were keen on getting the doctor back on duty.