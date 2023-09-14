Trains will run 6 mins headway on Friday between 8 pm & 10 pm: CMRL

CHENNAI: Expecting heavy footfall in connection with Vinayagar Chaturthi festival, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the peak hour service till 10 pm on Friday.

The extended peak hours between 8 pm and 10 pm Metro trains will be operated every six minutes headway instead of nine minutes headway in both corridor 1 and corridor 2.

As per CMRL press note, in connection with the announcement of public holiday on September 18, on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi festival, the service has been extended.

"For the convenience of Metro train passengers going to their hometowns, peak hour metro train services will be extended till 10 pm on Friday, " the circular stated.

"Passengers are requested to utilise the services to avoid traffic congestion and hassle-free journeys. And, the above extension of peak hour metro train trips are only applicable on Friday," the circular clarified.