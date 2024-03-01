Traffic diversions announced for CMRL station works: check here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions on Sunday on a trial basis in-and-around Anna flyover in view of the proposed construction of Anna Flyover Metro Station, Nungambakkam Metro Station and Sterling Road Metro Station.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be diverted towards College Road - Haddows Road - Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as one way traffic.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover will proceed via Uthamar Gandhi Road - Dr. MGR Road towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination.

Vehicles intending to travel towards Aminjikarai will be diverted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations.

All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam bound for Gemini Flyover will be diverted at Valluvar Kottam junction towards Valluvar Kottam High Road- Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach their destination.

Other interior roads will be diverted corresponding to the above said one-way diversions. Motorists and public are requested to cooperate.