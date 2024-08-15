Traffic congestion at Paranur toll plaza, Tambaram bus stop due to weekend rush

CHENNAI: Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpattu is experiencing severe traffic congestion on Thursday as vehicles head towards the southern districts of the state for Independence day and weekend holiday.

Since long queues of vehicles are waiting to pass through the Paranur toll plaza, the authorities have opened an additional counter to manage the traffic congestion.

The GST Road, particularly in areas like Tambaram, Perungalathur, Vandalur, and Chromepet were choked due to traffic since Wednesday evening as people started to move out of the city ahead of holidays.

Additionally, private buses which were supposed to pick up the passengers in Kilambakkam, halted in Tambaram for a few minutes which increased the traffic on the GST Road.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of some electric trains has led to a significant increase in crowds at Tambaram bus station and nearby roads, causing widespread traffic jams in the area.