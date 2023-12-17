Traditional dishes with a modern twist

CHENNAI: Farzi Cafe, which focuses on serving Indian food with a contemporary touch, has finally opened its doors to Chennai foodies. The cafe has various branches across the country. The element that elevates the cafe in Chennai is its aesthetic and vibrant ambience with outdoor seating. But does it complement the food they serve?

Basil, coriander and chilli kebab

Chicken tikka tohri chaat

Located in the ever-busy Nungambakkam, this modern Indian bistro is even more bustling during the weekends and in the evenings as they are open only for dinner. “Farzi Cafe originally originated from New Delhi by Zorawar Kalra. We wanted to bring this to Chennai because we felt the city lacked this type of cuisine,” says Ashwin Ninan, one of the partners at Farzi Cafe, along with Manju Venkat, Sidharth Ninan and Velu Prasadh.

Chocolate dirt pile

The eatery is more about food and cocktails. “Our signature is mainly the aesthetic way of presenting the food. Chennai is on the right track after the pandemic when we talk about the food scene. Chennaiites’ most favourite cuisine is Indian and now Asian cuisine is also gaining momentum among the people here,” Ashwin remarks.

Dal chawal arancini with achar papad chutney

Coming to the food served at Farzi Cafe, the taste was not as expected as the hype we have been coming across on social media lately. The basil and tomato soup served with basil butter toast has a perfect consistency but is a bit tangy.

Lotus root kofta with kashmiri chilli korma

The dal chawal arancini with achar papad chutney with a crispy layer is good with a crispy layer outside and soft dal chawal stuffing inside. We are not convinced with the flavours of basil, coriander and chilli kebab. Among the non-veg starters, the chicken tikka tohri chaat has perfectly cooked chicken pieces with tangy chaat accompaniments

Hand pulled butter chicken

The lotus root kofta with kashmiri chilli korma served alongside lachcha paratha has a flavourful gravy. However, the lotus root kofta too didn’t have much flavour to it. On the other side, the hand pulled butter chicken and butter naan is great with scrumptious chicken. For the sweet tooth, their chocolate dirt pile is pleasing and delightful. Apart from these, they also have a wide range of cocktail options.



Farzi Cafe is on the third floor, above PAPAYA Restaurant in Nungambakkam.