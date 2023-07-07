Vegetable prices slightly decreased in Chennai

CHENNAI: Along with tomatoes, the prices of other vegetables witnessed a slight decrease in the city following an increase in the supply from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The dip in the rates brings relief for the Chennaities.



Unlike previous years, there won't be shortages in perishable commodities during the monsoon season this year, as farmers are likely to cultivate additional crops in the third crop cultivation from July 15, traders said.



"As there has been no rain for the last few days, the production of vegetables has gradually increased in the neighbouring states. The arrival of vegetable truck loads increased from 400 to 430 to the market currently. It resulted in a decrease in prices by 5 to 10 percent. The supply is expected to surge further in the next 10 days as the third crop cultivation is likely to commence from July 15," said R Muthu, a trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.



The production would be better in third crop cultivation compared to the second crop period as there won't be extreme heat for the next three months. For instance, the first crop cultivation would begin after the northeast monsoon, which produces over 100 kg of vegetables. Whereas during the third crop cultivation the yield will be around 60 kg.



"With the shortage in all the vegetables, the farmers will cultivate more tomatoes, beans, broad beans, green chillies, ginger, ladies finger, carrots and beetroot. Before the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, there would be adequate stocks of perishable commodities. There won't be a surge in the prices during the monsoon season this year, " stated P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.



At present, tomatoes are sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, beans for Rs 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 45 per kg, carrots Rs 40 per kg, ginger Rs 160 to Rs 170 per kg, green chillies Rs 50 per kg, beetroot Ra 20 to Rs 25 per kg and shallots Rs 70 per kg. The retail shops in the city sell vegetables for Rs 10 to Rs 20 more than the wholesale prices. The prices will decrease further by 10 percent in the next 10 days.



"Due to a spike in the rate, the quantity purchased by the customers has reduced drastically. We sell the commodities increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg, otherwise it would lead to wastage. The remaining vegetables will be sold to the hotels at the lowest price, " said H Babu, a retail vendor at Wimco Nagar in Thiruvottriyur.

