Tomato prices hit roof again in Chennai

CHENNAI: A lack in the supply of tomatoes in the Koyambedu wholesale market has made the prices rise sharply today.

The price of tomato which was earlier sold at Rs 60 per kilo, has now increased by Rs 15 and sold at Rs 75 per kg.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, around 700 tonnes of tomatoes have arrived at Koyambedu market on Thursday.

The retail sale of tomatoes in suburban areas has surged to around Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.

Earlier in the week, The state cooperative department has started selling Tomato at procurement price through its 62 farm fresh outlets in the state to support the retails consumers affected by rise in price of tomato in the retail market.

To spare the retail consumers from the impact of price rise, the state government is selling tomato at procurement price at the 62 farm fresh outlets and three mobile farm fresh outlets in the state, Periyakaruppan said in a statement issued Wednesday, appealing to the people to make good use of the farm fresh outlets.

Also read: Farm fresh outlets to sell tomato at procurement price

Also, TN Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan has said that steps will be taken to control the increase in the price of tomatoes.