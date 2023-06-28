Farm fresh outlets to sell tomato at procurement price

CHENNAI: The state cooperative department has started selling Tomato at procurement price through its 62 farm fresh outlets in the state to support the retails consumers affected by rise in price of tomato in the retail market.



State cooperative minister K R Periyakaruppan attributed the sudden and sharp spike in tomato price in the state to heat wave induced fall in cultivation this summer and said that the Koyambedu wholesale market which usually receives 800 tons per day has only been receiving 300 tons of tomato daily of late, resulting in the sharp spike in retail tomato price up to Rs 100 per kg.

To spare the retail consumers from the impact of price rise, the state government is selling tomato at procurement price at the 62 farm fresh outlets and three mobile farm fresh outlets in the state, Periyakaruppan said in a statement issued Wednesday, appealing to the people to make good use of the farm fresh outlets.