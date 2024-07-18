Tomato price rise on a pause as carrots too get a tad cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 18

CHENNAI: Tomato prices which have been on the rise this week dipped by 10 to 20 rupees on Thursday, according to traders at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai.

A kg of tomato cost between Rs 35 and 45 since the beginning of July. Last week, with more than 80 truckloads of tomatoes arriving at the wholesale market, it was selling for just Rs 25 per kg. But due to heavy rains that destroyed tomato crops in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, production was hit and hence supply was affected, leading to a price rise.

On Monday, tomatoes were being sold for Rs 40 per kg at the wholesale market. Just a day later, the retail price went up to Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg, and it stayed the same on Wednesday too. Today, however, in a brief respite to consumers, the rate of per kg of tomatoes has dropped to Rs 60.

Another vegetable that has been getting costly lately is the carrot. From a price of Rs 60, it spiked to 80 rupees this month. Yesterday, the carrot rate further went up to Rs 100 per kg, however, today it has dropped to Rs 80.

On the other hand, drumsticks which saw price fluctuations for weeks, even selling for Rs 190 on a day in June, has been getting cheaper gradually. Yesterday, they were sold at Rs 80 per kg. Today drumsticks were sold at Rs 90 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, across the past few days, the price of peas has remained unchanged at Rs 220 per kg.

Onions (Rs 40/kg), potato (Rs 45/kg), cabbage (Rs 40/kg), cauliflower(Rs 50/kg), nd beans (Rs 90/kg), too are being sold at the same prices lately.
















