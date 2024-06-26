Tomato, lemon, drumstick, and beans get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 26

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like tomato, lemon, drumstick, and beans at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai recorded a dip on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of June, tomatoes have been getting dearer due to shortage of supply from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. Vendors blame it on the extended heatwave and untimely rains.

However, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 40 per kg today, a dip of Rs 15 from yesterday's price of Rs 55.

The biggest price drop today is for drumstick — from being sold at 190 rupees per kg on June 20, it fell to Rs 120 per kg yesterday (June 25), and further went down to Rs 100 today.

Similarly, the price of lemon too has been witnessing fluctuations throughout the month.

In early June, 1 kg of lemon was sold for Rs 140. It later dropped to Rs 130 per kg and then to Rs 100 on June 17. The dip in prices continued until June 23 when it was sold at 80 rupees per kg.

On Monday, there was a sudden spike with the price of 1 kg of lemon going up to 130 rupees, however, it reduced again and was sold at Rs 120 per kg yesterday. Today, lemon price is at Rs 100 per kg.

On the other hand, the rate of beans has also been seeing ups and downs. From being valued at Rs 170 per kg on June 21, it dropped to Rs 120 a day later, and further fell to Rs 70 on June 23. However, on Monday, the rate of beans suddenly spiked to Rs 120 per kg.

Today, beans are being sold at Rs 100 per kg, marking yet another price drop.

A kilo of chow chow was sold at Rs 50 in the start of the month. Yesterday, it was priced at Rs 30 per kg. Today, the rate has gone up again with the vegetable being priced at Rs 50. Earlier this month, a kg of cauliflower was sold at Rs 30. Yesterday, it was priced at Rs 40 while today, it has gone up to Rs 50.















