Tomato and carrot get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 17

CHENNAI: The intense monsoon spell that damaged crops in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has caused the price of tomato to almost double this week.

Since the beginning of July, a kg of tomato has been selling between Rs 35 to Rs 45. Today, it has gone up to Rs 80 per kg, according to traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.

On the other hand, the price of 1 kg of lemon has been fluctuating for the past few months. In June, lemon price went up to Rs 150 per kg. It has since fallen and oscillates between Rs 100 and 130.

On July 15, a kg of lemon cost 90 rupees, but today it has increased by 10 rupees and is now sold for 100 rupees.

Meanwhile, a vegetable that has been getting costly is carrot. Since the beginning of the month, the price of carrots has been on the rise. It spiked to 80 rupees from Rs 60 in the last couple of weeks. Today, the rate has gone up again, to Rs 100 per kg.