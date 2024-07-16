Tomato price doubles in a week in Chennai as rains damage crop in AP, Karnataka

CHENNAI: The intense spell of monsoon that damaged crop in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has sent up the price of tomato to double within a week. While it is being sold at Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market, the price has gone up to Rs 80-90 in retail shops in Chennai.

With more than 80 truckloads arriving at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex last week, tomato was selling for just Rs 25 per kg. But the scenario changed within just a week due to transport issued in the neighbouring states due to the heavy rainfall that lashed the production hubs. This led to a supply shortage, which in turn resulted in the price rise.

On Monday, tomatoes were being sold for Rs 40 per kg at the wholesale market. Just a day later, the retail price went up to Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.

"At present, only 50 to 60 truckloads of tomatoes are being supplied to the market. It resulted in an increase in price to Rs 55 to 60 per kg at the wholesale market. The rates surged within a short time," said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

If the supply dwindles further to less than 50 truckloads, the price is expected to go up further to Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg in the wholesale market. That would mean Rs 100 per kg at retail stores in the city.

"The widespread rain in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has damaged the crop there. If there is a break from the rainfall, farmers will be able to cultivate it. In 2023, the tomato price had skyrocketed to Rs 120 per kg due to the supply shortage. Looking at the current scenario in the neighbouring states, the price is expected to increase further in the coming days," said T Bhaskaran, a tomato vendor at Koyambedu market.

The price rise has affected retailers, who are seeing a fall in sales to the tune of 30 per cent in less than a week. “As the rate surged drastically, the consumption has reduced which has led to dull sales," said MS Ramesh, a retailer in Nandanam.