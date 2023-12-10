Token distribution for Rs 6000 compensation to flood affected will begin from Dec 16: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the distribution of tokens for monetary compensation to flood-affected people will begin on December 16 and money would be distributed in the next 10 days.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the flood-affected people would be given a token for Rs 6000 financial compensation from December 16 at the ration shops.

To a question on the adequacy of the centre allotting Rs 450 crore for the floor relief, he said that it would not be adequate.

"We have sought Rs 5500 crore from the centre but they have sanctioned only Rs 450 crore. It will not be adequate. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami should recommend 'his friends' union government to allocate more funds," he said.

On the public complaints that compensation of Rs 6000 was not enough, the minister retorted that he didn't want to comment on behalf of the public.

"You can ask people here. They thanked me for Rs 6000 compensation. We will distribute tokens from December 16 and money within 10 days, " he said.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi also responded to allegations that the directions in the interim report of the Thiruppugazh Committee to the state government had not been properly implemented.

"It is only because we implemented it that despite such heavy rains, power has been restored in three days and the water has drained as much as it has. The situation would have been worse otherwise," he claimed.