TNEB lineman electrocuted while attending a fault in Salamangalam

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2024 2:53 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old TNEB lineman was electrocuted while attending a fault in Salamangalam on Friday.

The deceased was Gangadurai of Nellikuppam in Guduvanchery was working as a lineman in the TNEB.

On Friday morning a transformer in an apartment in Salamangalam near Padappai became faulty and Gangadurai who went to attend to the complaintchecked the transformer and found a problem in the fuse carrier.

Following that he climbed on the transformer and attempted to replace the fuse at that time Gangadurai was electrocuted.

Soon the onlookers alerted the police and EB Sub station and the staff who rushed to the spot turned off the supply and rescued Gangadurai but found that he had died already.

The Manimangalam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

DTNEXT Bureau

