TN Raj Bhavan announces Governor's Award for 2023

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Tuesday announced the Governor's Award for 2023.



"The awards will be given in two categories. Social Service and Environment Protection to recognise individuals and institutions for their exceptional and distinguished services to society. The awards are to duly acknowledge, encourage and felicitate them and thereby help in building a capable, inclusive and coherent society by harnessing the positive forces, " said a release from Raj Bhavan.

The awards will be given and awardees will be felicitated in person on Republic Day (January 26, 2024) by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

"Applications and nominations for the awards are invited from July 5 onwards. The last day for receiving the applications and nominations is July 31, 2023. Four winners (one institution and three individuals) will be selected in each category. The award to the institution will carry a purse of Rs 5 lakh and a citation. The award to the individual will carry a purse of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, " it added.