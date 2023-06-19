TN rains: 10 express trains short terminated due

CHENNAI: Ten express trains were short terminated and five Express trains were diverted via Chennai Egmore/Chennai Beach by Southern Railway (SR) on Monday after water level reached the danger level at Bridge No.14 between Vyasarpadi - Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpour since Sunday night.

To reduce the inconvenience caused to the travelling passengers, four helpdesks were set up at Dr. MGR Central railway station and one each at Tiruvallur, Avadi, Perambur & Chennai Beach stations. A Special EMU train was also operated between Moore Market Complex & Chennai Beach to provide connection for Coimbatore Vande Bharat train which was diverted to Chennai Beach.

More number of commercial staff were deployed to guide the passengers for ensuring the connectivity of short terminated Express trains using suburban train services.

Additonal stoppage and extra stoppage timings was given at Perambur railway station for trains that by passed Chennai Central to go to Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore.

The restoration work of Bridge No.14 was completed and the track was given fit for operation of train services from 16:50 hrs, a press communique from SR said.