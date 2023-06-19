Begin typing your search...

Change in train timings at Chennai Central: Check details

Train no 22647 scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on June 19 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jun 2023 8:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-19 08:34:12.0  )
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has rescheduled the departure of train no 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave on Monday is suspended between Vyasarpadi – Basin Bridge section due to inclement weather (Late by 2 hrs 15 mins).

Train no 22647 scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on June 19 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

DTNEXT Bureau

