Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam slams YouTuber TTF Vasan for disruptive prank in temple

CHENNAI: The incident involving Youtuber TTF Vasan and his friends making a prank video at Tirupati Temple has sparked significant outrage.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which is the authority and manages the temple, has strongly condemned their actions and warned that legal action will be taken against him.

In the video posted on social media, TTF and his friends can be seen pretending to open the gate, where the devotees were waiting in the ordinary Darshan queue.

This led to confusion and chaos among devotees who were waiting for hours to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Reacting to the mischief on X, TTD shared, "Usually the mobiles of devotees are being deposited in the Vaikuntham queue complex after moving from the Narayangiri sheds. The miscreants made this video playing with the sentiments of devotees while they were in NG sheds. TTD has warned that legal action will be taken against such mischief players (sic).”

Hurting sentiments of devotees with prank videos is a despicable act - TTD



Legal action against such persons.

Notably, in 2023, Vasan's driving license was revoked by the Tamil Nadu Police for 10 years for his rash driving.