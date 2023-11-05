Throwing a sweet treat in traditional European environs in city

CHENNAI: Started by two architecture graduates, Chennai recently welcomed its one-of-a-kind cosy cafe located in the heart of the city. Nitesh and Swethaa kicked off this project 11 months ago and did field research by travelling to different places across the country for six months. That’s how the architects commenced the Tuscan Table Cafe.

“We wanted to try something unique and new to the city. We zeroed in on European architecture to give a vintage look. The cafe is also named after one of the oldest European cities, Tuscany,” says Nitesh, co-founder of Tuscan Table. Once we enter the villa, we can feel the rustic European and spooky mysterious vibes. The cafe also meets the expectations of Gen Z- good food, a great ambience and a spacious environment, making it an Instagrammable place. They have meticulously designed the place with antique lighting, old-school oxide floor and vintage wall art.

A unique element of the cafe is that they have imported a roastery machine, Kees Van Der Westen, which Nitesh claims to be the first in India. “It is the latest technology which uses UV rays to roast the coffee beans, unlike the usual gas or electric method. We should manually set the coffee and steam ratio,” Nitesh shares. He also adds that the coffee beans are directly sourced from the farmers.

Latte, Cinnamon escargot and Chocolate croissant

The cafe aims to provide an immersive, aromatic brewery experience. They have a variety of latte, mocha, cold coffee, artisanal tea and hot chocolate, among others. Among them, the lotus biscoff stands out with its quirky taste and the biscoff crumbles break the monotonous flow. The buttery and crispy chocolate croissant with a dark chocolate creamy centre is a balance of sweetness and bitter flavours.



Cinnamon escargot tops our list of sweet relishes, with the cinnamon flavour taking centre stage, satisfying our sweet tooth and the roll being soft and chewy. Apart from their sweet delectables, their savoury dishes are also innovative. They serve a savoury version of croissant with the spinach mushroom and egg croissant.

In the mushroom denice puff, the perfectly cooked mushroom is accompanied by in-house sauce, stuffed between puff sheets. However, the mushroom sauce was a bit bland. Finally, the harissa legume toast has scrumptious and spicy chicken with toasted bread and chopped crunchy cabbages. Among the savoury dishes, the harrisa legume toast is our favourite.

Tuscan Table, located at RA Puram is an ideal place to spend quality time with their friends and family.