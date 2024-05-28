Chennai: Three murders in one night in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Three murders were reported in Tambaram city police limit on the same night on Monday.

Police identifed the first deceased as Thomas (50) of DS Lakshmanan Nagar in Chromepet and was in the lorry business.

Sabari of the same locality borrowed Rs 30,000 from Thomas a long time ago and did not return the money.

A few days back when Thomas asked for the money there was a heated argument between both of them and the onlookers held peace talks and both of them left home.

Following that on Monday around 9 pm Sabari contacted Thomas and told him to come to GST Road - Thiruneermalai road junction in Chromepet and collect Rs 15,000. Police said Thomas reached the spot at 9.30 pm but there Sabari along with his friends attacked him using sickles and with grievous injuries Thomas died on the spot.

On information, the Chromepet police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab Sabari and his friends.

Within two hours in another incident, an auto rickshaw driver was hacked to death near the Tambaram bus stop. Police said Karthick Raja (28) of Irumbuliyur has a few pending cases against him at the Tambaram police station.

On Monday around 11.30 pm Karthick Raja was at the Tambaram bus stop with his auto at that time a group of men who arrived at the spot attacked him with sickles. Police said Karthick Raja tried to run away from them but the group chased and hacked him to death.

The Tambaram police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem and in the morning five men surrendered in the Tambaram police station.

In the third incident in Kundrathur, Rajesh (30) works in a brick chamber in Kundrathur.

On Monday night while Rajesh was walking near the Chembarambakkam lake a group of three men came in a bike and intercepted Rajesh and tried to snatch the mobile phone from him.

When Rajesh fought back the group attacked him with knives multiple times and escaped from the spot.

Later the onlookers who found Rajesh lying in a pool of blood alerted the police and then Rajesh was admitted to a private hospital in the locality but he died without responding to treatments on Tuesday morning.

The Kundrathur police registered a case and are searching for the murders.