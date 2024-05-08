Three held with 3.5 kg opium near Seven Wells area in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for alleged possession of 3.5 kg of Opium near Seven Wells area.

On the directions of Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, police teams led by Inspectors of Police are closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those selling ganja and other drugs as part of the 'Drive against Drugs' campaign.

Following this, on secret information received by the Seven Wells police, a police team monitored near the junction of Amman Koil Street and Krishnappa Tank Street in Seven Wells and enquired three persons who were loitering suspiciously.

When police questioned, they gave evasive replies after which their bags were searched.

Police found opium in the bags and arrested them.

The arrested persons were identified as K Devaram (35) of Maraimalai Nagar, Chengelpt, K Hathiram (31) of Rajasthan and G Hardevram (43) of Kondithope.

Police also seized Rs 1.8 lakh cash from them.

All three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.