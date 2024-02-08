Three held for threatening girl with intimate pictures

CHENNAI: Three men, including the ex-boyfriend and an AIADMK worker, were arrested for allegedly threatening, abusing and stopping the marriage of an 18-year-old girl after sending her private photos to her fiancé and his family members in Washermenpet.

According to the police, her ex-boyfriend, Muhammad Yunus, threatened to leak her private photos on the internet. The 18-year-old girl, a resident of Nethaji Nagar in Tondiarpet, filed a complaint at the local police station after she was harassed using photographs taken during her intimate moments with the accused.

Yunus, who had been in a relationship with the girl for a year, had parted ways with her four months ago, citing family pressure due to her lower socio-economic status. Meanwhile, the victim got engaged with another person. The situation escalated when the victim encountered Yunus, who was against her getting married to another person, at a public place. There, he and his friends allegedly assaulted her.

He also allegedly extorted cash of about Rs 5 lakh, gold jewellery and a smartphone from her. After investigation, the police arrested Yunus, and his friends, Bablu alias Ramachandran, the youth wing coordinator of the opposition party, and a 17-year-old boy.