Three held for auto driver’s murder in Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A day after the murder of a 29-year-old auto rickshaw driver in Thiruvottiyur, Police on Wednesday arrested three persons.

The deceased, P Rasayya, a resident of Anjugam Nagar in Thiruvottiyur was near Ajax bus terminus when a gang rounded him up around 1 am on Tuesday.

Sensing danger, Rasayya took to his heels, but he was chased and attacked with weapons by the gang.

Passerby who noticed a man with blood injuries admitted him to a hospital after which police were alerted.

Rasayya succumbed to his injuries after which Thiruvottiyur Police registered a case of murder and began investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rasayya was attacked by a gang led by Murali, an auto driver.

Murali was seeking to exact revenge on Rasayya after the latter allegedly assaulted him for not paying mamool to him.

On Wednesday, Police arrested the accused M Murali (33), R Samuel (25) and V Jeeva (24) in connection with the murder.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.