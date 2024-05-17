This lifestyle store redefines home design concepts

CHENNAI: In today's era, many have found happiness in creating homes that reflect their aspirations and creative sensibilities. Embracing this sentiment, a new outlet has emerged in the city. Situated on Rutland Gate 4th Street, Laasya Rutland offers a platform for individuals seeking to upgrade their homes into spaces for introspection and renewal. "Laasya Rutland is located in a beautifully renovated 72-year-old art deco mid-century modern home, showcasing exquisite architecture. It's a place where fashion and art enthusiasts can come together. We offer a wide range of carefully selected handmade products, including furniture, house furnishings, art decor pieces, tableware, rugs, and wellness products. Visitors can explore these products in a homely environment, where they are displayed for everyday use, making it a unique experience in the city,” explains Ashwini Navneeth, creative director of Laasya Rutland.

Right now, there are over 20 brands that have partnered with Laasya in their space. “Ninety-nine per cent of these brands don't have a physical presence anywhere else in Chennai. As for the setup, we've arranged the handmade products in a way that also adds to the context. When people walk into the store, they see the products arranged in settings that reflect a certain aesthetic – a furniture piece paired with a table setting, illuminated by a light from another designer, and perhaps complemented by a candle stand from yet another. Visitors can imagine recreating something similar in their homes. We've designed the store to evoke the feeling of stepping into an old house, where each corner tells a story,” adds the creative director about the experiential setting.

Ashwini emphasises that the selection process works both ways. "We seek out designers based on their vision, passion, creativity, and their alignment with our shared vision for impactful design. Ultimately, we narrow down our selection to pieces that captivate us, ones that we can appreciate every day. Each piece must be art in its unique way," she concludes.