This community-driven initiative advocates pet care, adoption, education

CHENNAI: Pets of Paradise, an initiative started by a team of pet enthusiasts from across the country, has launched a unique platform to celebrate pets and reshape the way we approach pet parenting and animal welfare.

It aims to unify the fragmented pet community, providing a hub for pet lovers and professionals to share, learn, and grow together. The driving force behind this endeavour is a diverse team comprising Hari Shankar, Bhavya Desai, Darshan Kaur Khalsa, Monica Desai, and Bhumil Bakshi.

Bhavya, who dons the hat of the group’s illustrator, explains the essence of the project, “We’ve noticed that the pet community, while close-knit, can be scattered. Pet parents often rely on instinct when it comes to their pets’ well-being. At Pets of Paradise, we aim to consolidate this space, using engaging illustrations and animations to foster understanding and share knowledge about pet health and responsible pet parenting.”

Illustrations from Pets of Paradise social media

With a mission extending far beyond the digital realm, the team at Pets of Paradise (POP) is keen on making a real-world impact. They’re not just fostering a community online, but are also working towards promoting pet adoption and advocating for every pet’s right to a loving home. “Using our platform, we spotlight adoptable pets, assisting them in finding the warm, welcoming homes they deserve,” the team shares.

In addition, the Pets of Paradise team has also set sights on future generations, planning to incorporate the values of animal kindness and responsible pet ownership into school curriculums and children’s comics. They believe that early education about pet ownership plays a critical role in cultivating a future enriched with compassion and understanding for our furry friends.

Illustrations from Pets of Paradise social media

Supporting ethical pet-centric businesses, sharing inspirational stories of ‘POP Heroes’, and fostering positive change encapsulates their expansive vision. The initiative champions hope, inspires responsible pet parenting, and nudges societal change.

