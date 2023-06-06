Begin typing your search...

This Chennai college bags TNPCB’s Green Champion Award

College Principal Amthul Azeez, EnviroClub coordinators Kaneez Fathima, Parveen, Iffath Jehan received the award and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from Amirtha Jyothi, Collector, Chennai on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jun 2023 10:06 AM GMT
This Chennai college bags TNPCB’s Green Champion Award
X

 SIET college, Chennai has won Green Championship Award 2022 for its contribution towards 'Nurture Nature, Save Future' motto

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A city college has been awarded with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's Green Champion for exemplary contribution towards environmental protection.

Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (popularly known as SIET college), Chennai has won Green Championship Award 2022 for its contribution towards 'Nurture Nature, Save Future' motto which works for environmental sustainability and strives towards a safe, green and clean environment.

College Principal Amthul Azeez, EnviroClub coordinators Kaneez Fathima, Parveen, Iffath Jehan received the award and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from Amirtha Jyothi, Collector, Chennai on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

TNPCBTNPCB’s Green Champion AwardJustice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed CollegeGreen Championship AwardAmthul AzeezWorld Environment DaySIET college
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X