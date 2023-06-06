This Chennai college bags TNPCB’s Green Champion Award

CHENNAI: A city college has been awarded with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's Green Champion for exemplary contribution towards environmental protection.

Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (popularly known as SIET college), Chennai has won Green Championship Award 2022 for its contribution towards 'Nurture Nature, Save Future' motto which works for environmental sustainability and strives towards a safe, green and clean environment.



College Principal Amthul Azeez, EnviroClub coordinators Kaneez Fathima, Parveen, Iffath Jehan received the award and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from Amirtha Jyothi, Collector, Chennai on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

