These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 9; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Ambattur, Vyasarpadi, K.K.Nagar, Guindy, Pallavaram, Avadi, Maduravoyal, Siruseri, ITC, Adyar, Kottivakkam, Porur and Thirumudivakkam areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: Kallikuppam, Gangai Nagar, Muthamil Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Service Road, Redhills Road, Ramapuram, Bazaar, Varadarajapuram, Railway Station Road, Bazaar Road, Pattarawakkam Road, Samdariya Nagar, OV Alagesan Nagar. Korattur, RS Road, Reddy Street, Bharathi Nagar, Railway Station Road, Thirumullaivoyal Road, Manickam Pillai Street, Menambedu Road, MTH Road, Padi, Pumping Station, Korattur bus stand, Korattur railway station, Venkataraman Nagar, Lakshmanamudali Street, Duraisamy Reddy Street, TNHB 61th Street to 72nd Street, North Avenue.

Vyasarpadi: Mathur, 1st Main Road MMDA 1 part, 2nd Main Road MMDA, 3rd Main Road MMDA 1 part, Indian Bank, TNHB lake view apartment, Kodungaiyur, Andal Nagar, Annaitherasa, Isvarya Nagar, Abirami Avenu, Manali Road, Lakshmi amman Nagar 1 to 3rd Street, Thendral Nagar 1 to 8th Street, Vedantha murugappan Street, Annai avenue 1 to 3rd Street, SR Nagar, Vijaya Lakshmi Nagar, Badragiri Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Suganthammal Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Sakthi Nagar, part of KMA Garden, TH Road, KKD Nagar Block 1 to 9th, Sidco Nagar Indl. Estate, AKM Nagar, Damodharan Nagar, Golden Complex, JJR Nagar, SM Nagar, Block 25 to 88, Samanthipoo colony, Malikapoo colony, RR Nagar, K.A.4th Street, Vyasarpadi puduNagar, West block, west cross, central cross 1 to 14th Street, 5th to 9th Cross Street, Central avenue and west avenue Road, CMWSSB Pumping station, Central cross Street, 10th to 19th Street, 4th main Road, 7th main Road, 8th main Road, North avenue Road, Parrier Quarters.

K.K.Nagar: Valasaravakkam Section, Suresh Nagar, Pillaiyarkoil Street, V.O.C.Street, Kasi Estate, BLN Prasad Nagar, Kaikankuppam, Annajirao Nagar.

Guindy: Shanthi Nagar, Surendar Nagar, kesari Nagar area, Vidya Nagar, Muddiyal reddy Nagar, Bharathithasan Street, Balaji Nagar, Ullagaram, Usha Nagar.

Pallavaram: Jain, East Main Road, Shankar Nagar Main Road, Gandhi Main Road, 19th Street Shankar Nagar, 17th Street Shankar Nagar, Pillaiyarkoil Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, LIC colony 4th Street.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal, Vellanoor, Pothur, Pokkisham Boomi Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Siva Garden, Chellai Amman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, RKJ Valli vel Nagar, Thai Nagar. Alamathy, Edapallayam, Old Alamathy, Upparapalayam, Sri Ram Nagar, Balaji Garden, Sun City, CTH, CTH Road, Gandhi Nagar, Kavarapalayam, Sindhu Nagar, DRR Nagar, Periyar Street, Sholavaram, Sembulivaram, Kottimedu, Sholavaram Periyacolony, Sholavaram GNT Road, Sriniyam, Sothuperumbedu, Sriniyam village, Parthasarathy Nagar, Vijayanallur, Sengalamman annex, Nallur Tool Gate, Kovilpathagai, Pondeswaram, Kalaignar Nagar, Kovilpathagai main Road, Poompozhil Nagar, Mazuthi Street, Puzhal, Vichoor, Vellivoyal, Ammanthangal.

Maduravoyal: Alapakkam, Dhanalaksmi Nagar, Nethaji Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Alapakkam main Road, Srinivasan Nagar 1st Street 2nd Street, Govinthappanaicker Street 1st to 3rd Street, Sundar Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Natesan Nagar, Astalakshmi 23rd Street.

Siruseri: CTS, ITC, Sipcot Siruseri.