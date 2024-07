These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 31; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Adyar, Pallavaram, Velachery and Vyasarpadi areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Velachery: Velachery Main Road, Mettu Street, Orandi Amman Koil Street, Jagannatha Puram, Rams and Ceebros Apartments

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, 7th Avenue, 30th Cross Road, MGR Road, Tiger Varadacheri Road, Gandhi Nagar Crescent Avenue Road, Crescent Park 1st and 2nd Road, Gandhi Nagar 3rd Cross Street And 4th Main Road, Shastri Nagar Malaviya Avenue, Subbu Street, MG Road, Maruntheeswar Nagar, LB Road, Canal Bank Road, KP Nagar 1-3 Main Roads, KP Nagar 2nd and 3rd Cross Street, BV Nagar 1st and 2nd Street, Anna Avenue Area, Govindarajapuram, Sardar Patel Road, Bakthavatchalam 1st Street.

Pallavaram: Tirusoolam Periyar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Arulmalai Chavadi, Annai Anjugam, Sakthi Nagar and part of Pallavaram East and Tirusoolam, Venkatraman Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Muthamil Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Bhasiyam Nagar, Manickam Nagar, BBR Street and part of RB Road and Purusothaman Nagar.

Vyasarpady: Erukkancheri Highway, BV Colony, Shastri Nagar, Indira Nagar extension, Vyasarbadi Industrial Estate, Gandhi Nagar, Stephen Road, Vyasar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Pudu Nagar, MPM Street, Vyasarpady Market, Central Cross Street, APC Kalyanapuram, Sathyamurthy Nagar 1st-25th and 42 Street, Samiyar Garden, Pallath Street 1st-3rd Street, Udaya Suryan Nagar, SA Colony and Sharma Nagar.

Avadi: Pattabram, Sekkadu, Ayyappan Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Tandurai, Kannapalayam, Gopalapuram, VGV Nagar and VGN City

Tambaram: ALS Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Adambakkam Main Road, north, east and west Mada Streets, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar, Agaram Main Road, Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony, IAF Road, Ricky Garden, Harini Apartment, Sumeru City, Ranga Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Saranga Avenue, Captain Sasikumar Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Kamarajar Nedun Salai, Pettai Street, Kannagi Street, Panchayat Board Road, Chakra Avenue.