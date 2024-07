These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 27; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Ambattur, Anna nagar, Ponneri, Adyar areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: Ambattur Sidco, Srinivasan agar, 7th street to 8th street, 8th Cross to 9th Cross street, 9th street of North Phase, Sidco, Industrial Estate, Ponniamman nagar, 10th street, 11th street, Ponniamman koil surrounding area of North Phase Sidco Industrial Estate.

Anna nagar: Shanthi Colony, Periyakoodal, Bharathipuram, Gajalakshmi colony part, Shenoy nagar west, 1st main road, West Park road.

Ponneri: Entire Gummidipoondi Bazaar, GNT road, Pethikuppam Railway Bridge, Balakrishnapuram, Ma.Po.Si.Nagar, Verkadu, Rettambedu main road, Aathupakam, Enathimelpaakam, Soliambaakam, Thervazhi, Thambureddy Palayam, Appavaram, Mangavaram, Kuriviagaram Villages.

Adyar: Besant nagar 1st main road to 2nd main road, 16th Cross street to 25th Cross street, 3rd main road Basant Nagar, CPWD quarters, 6th Avenue Besant nagar, Odaikuppam part, Thidir nagar part and 7th Avenue part.