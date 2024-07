These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 13; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Anna Salai, Ponneri areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.



Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Annasalai: Part of Whites Road, Part of Annasalai, ICICI Bank, ITC Hotel, Vasan Avenue, Raheja Tower, GP Road one part, Sathiya Moorthy Bhavan, EB Complex, EB Link Road, Club House Road, City Tower, Pattulals Road, Part of Annasalai, Express Avenue, Arts College, Binny Road, VC Road, Hotel Kanchi, Part of DLF, Indian Bank, Fagon Building, Ethiraj College, Sakthi Towers, City Bank, Madura Bank, IOB Bank, Binny Road, Rani Meiyammal Hostel and Marriage Hall, Air India, Apollo Hospital, Marshal Road, Montieth Road, Canara Bank, Connermara Hotel, IOB Bank, Data Centre, Taj Hotel, In and around Annasalai area.

Ponneri: Sipcot I, II and IV, Panjetty, OPG, Birla Carbon and Tulsyan, Tamil Nadu Housing Board SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Sipcot Bypass Road, New GPD, Gangan Thotti, Papan Kuppam, Sindhalakuppam, Siddharaja Kandigai, Pethikuppam, Elavoor, Kailur Medu, Periya Obulapuram, Sunnambukulam, Edoor, Kondamanalur, Naidukuppam, Arambakkam, Egumadurai, Gummidipoondi Bazaar, New GPD, Verkadu, Enathimelpakkam, Pethikuppam, Ma.Po.Si. Nagar, Athupakkam, Mangavaram, Rettambedu, Kuruviagaram, Natham, Town Gummidipoondi, GNT Road, Pethikuppam Railway Bridge, Balakrishnapuram, Ma.Po.Si, Nagar, Verkadu, Rettambedu Main Road, Aathupaakam, Enathimelpakkam, Soliambakkam, Thervazhi, Thambureddy Palayam, Appavaram, Mangavaram and Kuriviagarm Villages.