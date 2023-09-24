The ‘Sunday Brunch’ that brings international cuisine to your plate

CHENNAI: In an aim to provide Chennaiites an entirely global level culinary experience, the Spicy Haat at Hyatt Regency, Teynampet has revamped its ‘Sunday Brunch’ menu. The new menu focuses on European, Italian, street-style Middle-Eastern, Asian and Indian cuisines. “Our concept is to bring the world to the plate. Through this revamped menu we have given novel flavours and a new direction to our Sunday Brunch,” says Manish Uniyal, executive chef at Hyatt.



Chef Manish and his team have done a good job in retaining the authentic flavours. “We have selected dishes that appeal to the Indian palate,” he adds. They also have a separate counter dedicated to preparing egg dishes that are popular across the world such as Shakshuka, Spanish omelette, and Egg benedict among others.

Egg benedict

Offering an equal number of veg and non-veg savours, the menu will change each week. The brunch not only concentrates on global cuisines but also Indian relishes as well. Among the appetisers, the scrumptious Durbari tangdi is the perfect blend of spice and juicy chicken. The succulent-yet- crispy Italian Chicken milanese served with mayonnaise is a good bite before getting into the main course.



Lamb and chickpeas cooked in tomato sauce in Moroccan lamb stew stands out for its tangy taste. However, the meat was chewy. The South American grill - Parrilla, has grilled paneer, pineapple, carrot and capsicum, with smoky flavour and texture.

Moroccan lamb stew

Taking our focus to Middle-Eastern cuisine, the Turkish kebaberie is a relish of minced chicken blended with sauces and veggies, stuffed in a hot dog bun. From the special egg counter, the Egg benedict is subtle, without the overpowering taste of egg. You can experience sour, savoury and a bit of sweetness with the Saffron semolina steak in Arrabiata sauce.

Turkish kebaberie

The dessert section is heaven for the sweet tooths. The Vanilla creme brulee and Orange crostata are must-try. Among these, the Orange crostata is a combination of the citric taste of orange and the subtle taste of the tart that makes the dessert exotic.

Orange crostata

If you prefer to try something unique and not-so-sweet, Avocado semi freddo should be on your list. The Sunday Brunch also has live counters for Chaat, street-style Burmese food, and Pasta and you can enjoy the food with a live music performance.





Avocado semi freddo

The Globetrotter’s Sunday Brunch will be available every week on Sunday at the Spicy Haat in Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.

