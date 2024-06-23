Thanjavur man makes hoax bomb threat to Indigo Airlines in former neighbour's name; arrested

CHENNAI: The Cyber crime wing of the city police arrested a 27-year-old man from Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district for sending a hoax bomb threat to a Chennai-Mumbai Indigo airlines flight last Tuesday.



The accused had sent the threat through the customer care's chat window in the name of his former neighbour in Perambur to take revenge on him, police said.

Around 8.45 am on Tuesday (June 18), the customer service centre of Indigo airlines at Perumbakkam received a chat that a bomb is placed in a Chennai - Mumbai flight.

After the threat was found to be a hoax, the airlines filed a complaint with the Cyber crime police, who collected evidences and traced that the message had originated from Thanjavur district.

A police team led by Inspector R Pushparaj traced the accused, V Prasanna (27) and arrested him.

Police seized his phone and other gadgets. Police said that the accused is a B. Com graduate and is unemployed.

"The accused sent the bomb threats to take revenge due to his previous enmity with a neighbouring family at Perambur, Chennai," an official said.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.